D.J. Hayden, former NFL cornerback, dies in car accident that killed 5 others, university says

D.J. Hayden, a former NFL cornerback, was among the people killed in a Houston car crash early on Saturday morning, University of Houston said in a statement.

Five of the victims were males, and one was a female, Megan Howard, Assistant Chief, Houston Police Department, said at a news briefing.

Police didn't release the names of the victims at the briefing. The University of Houston Athletics said in statement that Hayden, Ralph Oragwu and Zach McMillian — three former University of Houston football players — were among the victims of the crash.

"We extend our deepest condolences to their families, friends, and loved ones, as we collectively mourn the loss of three individuals who made an indelible impact on each life they touched," the university's statement said. "While their combined talents provided Houston Football some of its most unforgettable moments, their unique legacies will best be remembered for the way they loved their teammates, supported their communities and defied the odds."

Houston police received 911 calls around 2 a.m. local time alerting them to a major car crash involving "two vehicles" that included a black Chrysler 300 and a black Acura SUV, Howard said.

One of the cars driving at high speed ran a red light, and the driver of that vehicle has died at the scene, said Howard.

In all, four people died at the crash scene. One of those killed was a homeless man, Howard said.

An additional four people were transported to local hospitals, Howard said. Upon arriving at the hospital, two more people died, said Howard, and one patient, a female, has "life-threatening injuries."

Investigators are questioning a male patient at the hospital.

Hayden, 33, played for four NFL teams, the Oakland Raiders, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars and the Washington Commanders, CBS Sports reported. He starred as a defense back at Houston in 2011 and 2012 before joining the Oakland Raiders.

McMillian, 32, played for the Cougars from 2010 to 2013.