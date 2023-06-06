Cyclists to peddle for good cause in Ann Arbor on Saturday

Cyclists to peddle for good cause in Ann Arbor on Saturday

Cyclists to peddle for good cause in Ann Arbor on Saturday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - In the United States, more than 37 million people live with diabetes, according to the American Diabetes Association (ADA).

This weekend, hundreds of cyclists will be peddling through a fundraiser in Ann Arbor to give back to that organization.

For dozens of years, "Tour de Cure" has taken place across Michigan. For the first time, it's happening at Domino's Farms, and it's for a cause that's near and dear to one local cyclist.

A former photo of "Tour de Cure" in years past. J Michael Media

"I was diagnosed with type two diabetes in 2006, and it became a personal quest," said Bill Hart-Davidson.

It became a mission for Hart-Davidson to conquer this disease and to help others.

"A good way to do that is to get on my bike, make myself healthy, but also raise some money for diabetes research," said Hart-Davidson.

In 2007, he discovered the "Tour de Cure," a cycling fundraiser hosted by the American Diabetes Association.

A photo of Bill Hart-Davidson riding in the "Tour de Cure" in years past. Bill Hart-Davidson

"That was a year after my diagnosis. I needed something on the calendar to kind of motivate me. I hopped in and rode the 50-mile ride, I think, the first time," Hart-Davidson stated.

The event raises money for diabetes research, education and programs through the ADA.

Sara Carolin, the ADA's Director of Development in Michigan, says it's a day that focuses on cycling and comradery.

"Everybody can just come out, they can be part of the community, they can feel like they're absolutely not alone, especially if you're someone living with diabetes or newly diagnosed," said Carolin.

"You can feel that way when you first get diagnosed. You're like, what have I been doing wrong? I don't know if I can handle this. So, you meet a whole community of people who are on the same journey," said Hart-Davidson.

Bill Hart-Davidson speaking with CBS News Detroit Reporter Alysia Burgio at Domino's Farms in Ann Arbor. Alysia Burgio - CBS Detroit

This Saturday, June 10, "Tour de Cure" participants will be peddling through Domino's Farms and the streets of Ann Arbor.

Those simply there to cheer on their loved ones can take full advantage of the petting farm and all the available resources.

"We're so excited to have it here because many of the routes that we have will be solely on bike paths or within Domino's Farms, which is huge for us because safety is a number one concern," Carolin said.

Riders can choose 1 of 4 rides:

A six-mile ride that starts at 10:30 a.m.

A 19-mile ride that starts at 9:30 a.m.

A 41-mile ride that starts at 8:30 a.m.

A 64-mile ride that starts at 7:00 a.m.

For Hart-Davidson, he's taking on a new challenge this year.

"You can do a full metric century, which is what I'll be doing this week. About 62 miles. I'm feeling ready. To date this year, I've ridden a little over 1,600 miles in training since January, and I'm ready to go," he stated.

A photo of the "Tour de Cure" fundraiser in years past. J Michael Media

Until then, Hart-Davidson encourages anyone who is impacted by diabetes to join this support system.

"If you have this in your life, embrace this moment that you can do something fun, something that puts a smile on your face, and that can be part of what you're doing to manage your health," he stated.

The ADA says online registration is available all week. You can also register on the day of the event.

Registration costs $15 per person. Each participant is required to fundraise $250 minimum. For anyone under 17, the fundraising minimum is $50.

Those who can't make it to the actual fundraiser on Saturday can attend virtually and are not required to fundraise.