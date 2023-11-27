Cyber Monday kicks off at Amazon same-day delivery site in Hazel Park

Cyber Monday kicks off at Amazon same-day delivery site in Hazel Park

HAZEL PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Cyber Monday is an event Amazon refers to as the "Super Bowl" of the holiday season.

According to the National Retail Federation, more than 71 million people are expected to shop for deals this year.

"We will be sending orders to thousands of people on this busy day," said Leigh-Anne McAfee, site leader at Amazon's Same-Day Delivery Site in Hazel Park.

Pictured is Leigh-Anne McAfee, site leader at Amazon's Same-Day Delivery Site in Hazel Park. CBS Detroit

Amazon's Hazel Park facility is the only Amazon site in Michigan where shoppers receive packages same-day.

"Which means that we deliver and delight our customers in same-day delivery. So, if you were to order something this morning, you would get it this afternoon," McAfee said.

Steals and deals will be offered online with many hot ticket items.

"At this site specifically, the top 3 items…pet food is number one. People love their pets. Number two is the Apple air tags. And three, makeup products actually," said Amazon spokesperson Austin Stowe.

A few of the hot ticket items offered at Amazon for Cyber Monday. CBS Detroit

If you're waiting for a package to get delivered, Stowe has recommendations on the best way to keep an eye on it.

"You can see live when the package is getting to your house. You can also schedule what time if you're a Prime member … what time you want to get your package during the day. You can also set up where in your house the driver can leave it," Stowe stated.