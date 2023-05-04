Customs officers find more than 3,000 pounds of marijuana hidden in tires on semi truck bound for Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 4, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 4, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers found more than 3,000 pounds of marijuana hidden in a shipment of tires on a semi-truck bound for Detroit.

Officers found 3,175 pounds of marijuana stuffed inside the tires among garbage bags and brown paper.

The truck was stopped at the Fort Street Cargo Facility on April 20. The CBP seized the marijuana, cargo, tractor and trailer.

"The CBP officers in Detroit continue to work diligently—day and night—to accomplish our border security mission in order to protect our nation and the communities we serve," said Port Director Devin Chamberlain, in a statement. "This success is a testament to their hard work and dedication."