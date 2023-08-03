Police: Custody hearing leads to shooting in Eastpointe

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say one person was arrested and two people were injured after a child custody hearing led to shots fired Tuesday in Eastpointe.

According to the Eastpointe Police Department, an altercation occurred after a family member of one of the child's parents was upset with the outcome of the hearing at 16th Circuit Court. The second parent and family drove away to Eastpointe, with the other family following them.

Police say the altercation continued in the area of Gratiot and Bell avenues, where both parties fired shots.

One person suffered a gunshot wound to the arm, and another suffered a graze wound to the head. Those victims remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Police say a suspect fled the scene and was arrested hours later.

Additionally, windows on nearby businesses were damaged by stray bullets, and one of the drivers allegedly involved crashed into Grady's Lounge in Roseville.

Police say they will submit the case to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, police say.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Detective Showers at 586-445-9415.