Crime Stoppers seeks tips in 2016 fatal stabbing

Ladon Henderson Sr. Crime Stoppers

(CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in a fatal stabbing of a 41-year-old man on Detroit's west side in 2016.

Ladon Henderson Sr., who was a paraplegic, was murdered at about midnight on Saturday, March 16, 2016, in the 5000 block of Whitfield, near I-96 and Joy Road.

According to Crime Stoppers, Henderson had stopped in his vehicle in front of his house when a silver Honda pulled up next to him, and three men got out of the vehicle and started arguing with him.

One of the men stabbed Ladon, and all three got back into their vehicle and drove away.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visiting the website at www.1800speakup.org.

Rewards are paid when information leads to an arrest, and all tips will remain anonymous.