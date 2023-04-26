Crime Stoppers seeking suspects after 3 trailers stolen from Clinton Township business

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers are searching for three trailers after they were stolen from a Clinton Township business in March.

The incident happened at about 10 p.m. on Monday, March 27, at Dock Dawgs Corporation, located at 18717 14 Mile Road near Kelly Road in Clinton Township.

A 16-foot white trailer, an 18-foot white trailer and a 16-foot black trailer were stolen from the business.

According to Crime Stoppers, each trailer had two windows installed, and license plates were not attached.

The suspect's vehicle is believed to be a gold or silver 2003 to 2006 Chevrolet Silverado with an extended cab and stock aluminum alloy rims. The license plate of the vehicle is unknown. In addition, Crime Stoppers says the suspects appear to be two Black males.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information about the location of the suspects and (or) an arrest of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visit the Crime Stoppers website at www.1800speakup.org.