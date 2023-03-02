Crime Stoppers seek tips after man found unresponsive in car at Detroit hospital

(CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to arrest after a man was found unresponsive in his vehicle at a hospital on Detroit's east side.

Glen Roy McNeal Jr. Crime Stoppers

The incident happened at about 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at St. Johns Hospital, located at 22101 Moross Road.

Glen Roy McNeal Jr., 50, was found unresponsive in his car at the hospital, according to Crime Stoppers.

Rewards will be paid when information leads to an arrest. All tips will remain anonymous.

Anyone with information can submit a tip by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or by visiting the website at www.1800speakup.org.