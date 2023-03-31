Crime stoppers offers reward for tips on Detroit murder

Watch CBS News
(CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of Leroy Mitchell. 

The incident happened at about 1 a.m. on Monday, March 6, in the 2000 block of Mcpherson near Goddard.

Mitchell was found sitting inside his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. 

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500. Rewards are paid when information leads to an arrest. All tips will remain anonymous.

Anyone with information about this crime can submit tips by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visiting the website at www.1800speakup.org.

