Crime Stoppers offers reward for information in 2023 death of woman killed in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The family of 23-year-old Iyanna Brown is seeking answers nearly one year after she was shot and killed on Detroit's east side.

According to Crime Stoppers of Michigan, Brown was a passenger in a car in the 19400 block of Binder Street when she was shot at about 12:25 a.m. on July 13, 2023. Officials say the suspect was in a black SUV and fired shots into the vehicle.

The suspect vehicle traveled north on Binder.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward got information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip at 800-Speak Up or 1800speakup.org.