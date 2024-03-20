Watch CBS News
Crime Stoppers offers reward for information in 2023 death of woman killed in Detroit

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The family of 23-year-old Iyanna Brown is seeking answers nearly one year after she was shot and killed on Detroit's east side.

According to Crime Stoppers of Michigan, Brown was a passenger in a car in the 19400 block of Binder Street when she was shot at about 12:25 a.m. on July 13, 2023. Officials say the suspect was in a black SUV and fired shots into the vehicle.

The suspect vehicle traveled north on Binder.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward got information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip at 800-Speak Up or 1800speakup.org.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

First published on March 20, 2024 / 4:44 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

