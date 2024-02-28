Crime Stoppers offers reward after Detroit man found dead in garbage bag behind apartment building

(CBS DETROIT) - The family of Martess Calvin is pleading for answers after his body was found wrapped in a garbage bag behind an apartment building in January.

During a news conference Wednesday, Crime Stoppers announced a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.

"We miss my son, and we love him, and I am crying out to the whole community, for everybody who has lost a child, this is not easy. This has been the most difficult time in my life," said Calvin's mother, Diane Kimble.

Kimble spoke at the news conference and said it's been hard dealing with the loss of her son. To make matters worse, it's also been difficult knowing that whoever did this has not been arrested.

"He was beaten and slain to death," Kimble said.

Calvin's body was discovered on Jan. 25, 2024. He was found behind an apartment building on Schaefer near Florence wrapped in a garbage bag.

Kimble said she looks to God for strength.

"I am just asking that God gives me the strength to continue to move on and live my life," she said.

Sadly, Kimble said she's not able to move on until her son's killers are brought to justice.

"I want the individuals to be caught because this is not right. You didn't give life, and you don't have the right to take life, and I believe they are going to be apprehended ... just a matter of time," Kimble said.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.