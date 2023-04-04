Watch CBS News
Crime Stoppers offering reward for tips in fatal Plymouth Township hit-and-run

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the fatal hit-and-run of a Plymouth Township man.

The hit-and-run happened at about 7 p.m. on Oct. 30 on Beck Road between Powell and North Territorial roads. 

Warren Flagg was struck and killed by a vehicle while raking leaves in front of his home. The driver left the scene, and police say they are looking for a 2007 to 2010 Pontiac Solstice.

Rewards are paid when information leads to an arrest. All tips will remain anonymous. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visiting the website at www.1800speakup.org.

First published on April 4, 2023 / 2:12 PM

