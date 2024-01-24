Crime Stoppers offering $7.5K reward for information on suspect in fatal Southfield hit-and-run

Courtesy of Crime Stoppers

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers is seeking the public's help in solving a 2021 fatal hit-and-run that killed a 28-year-old man in Southfield.

On July 4, 2021, Tarrie Daniel was traveling on Martha Washington Driver in a motorized wheelchair when a driver struck him, according to a press release. Daniel was dragged for about 220 feet.

Officials say the suspect vehicle is a 2009-2011 Jaguar XF. The color of the car is unknown.

"Tarrie was known for volunteering his time, helping neighbors get their trash containers to and from curbside on trash day. He was a very active, independent individual who enjoyed hanging out with friends who enjoyed having him around," Crime Stoppers said.

Crime Stoppers is now offering a $7,500 reward for information that would lead to the arrest of the driver.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip at 800-SPEAK UP or 1800speakup.org.