Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on missing 14-year-old girl

By DeJanay Booth

/ CBS Detroit

shyaa-collier.jpg
Shyaa Collier Crime Stoppers

(CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information on a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since November 2022.

Shyaa Collier was last seen at about 8 p.m. on Nov. 16, 2022. The teen ran away from her home in the 1000 block of Glynn Street in Detroit, according to Crime Stoppers.

She has not been seen by her father, who she lives with, or her mother who works in Texas.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 800-Speak Up or going to the Crime Stoppers website at www.1800speakup.org.

First published on March 3, 2023 / 4:42 PM

