Crime Stoppers offering reward for information in 2021 shooting death of Christopher Anderson in Detroit

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for March 14, 2024
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for March 14, 2024 04:01

(CBS DETROIT) - The family of Christopher Anderson is seeking answers three years after the 38-year-old was shot and killed in Detroit.

On March 22, 2021, Anderson was driving a red Camaro on W. Davison near Woodrow Wilson Boulevard when he was shot by unknown suspects in a dark SUV, according to the Crime Stoppers of Michigan.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip to 800-Speak Up or 1800speakup.org.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

First published on March 14, 2024 / 6:29 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

