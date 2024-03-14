Crime Stoppers offering reward for information in 2021 shooting death of Christopher Anderson in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The family of Christopher Anderson is seeking answers three years after the 38-year-old was shot and killed in Detroit.

On March 22, 2021, Anderson was driving a red Camaro on W. Davison near Woodrow Wilson Boulevard when he was shot by unknown suspects in a dark SUV, according to the Crime Stoppers of Michigan.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip to 800-Speak Up or 1800speakup.org.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan