Crime Stoppers offering reward for information in 2021 death of Michigan man

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

SANILAC COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The family of Fredrick Allen Morris is seeking answers nearly three years after his death.

Morris was found in an abandoned building on June 10, 2021, in Sanilac County. Authorities say he does not have any ties to the area.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information can submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up or visit 1800speakup.org.

First published on February 5, 2024 / 5:18 PM EST

