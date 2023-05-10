Crime Stoppers offering cash reward for info on 2022 murder of 27-year-old man
(CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information on the 2022 fatal shooting of a 27-year-old man on Detroit's east side.
Decharlos Brooks was fatally shot just after midnight on Aug. 15, 2022, near Ferry and Moran streets.
The cash reward will be paid when information leads to an arrest. All tips will remain anonymous.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or online at www.1800speakup.org.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.