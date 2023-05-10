Watch CBS News
Local News

Crime Stoppers offering cash reward for info on 2022 murder of 27-year-old man

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 10, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 10, 2023 02:53

(CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information on the 2022 fatal shooting of a 27-year-old man on Detroit's east side. 

decharlos-brooks.png
Decharlos Brooks Crime Stoppers

Decharlos Brooks was fatally shot just after midnight on Aug. 15, 2022, near Ferry and Moran streets. 

The cash reward will be paid when information leads to an arrest. All tips will remain anonymous. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or online at www.1800speakup.org.

First published on May 10, 2023 / 3:58 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.