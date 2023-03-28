Crime Stoppers offering $6,500 for tips on 2022 murder of 16-year-old boy

(CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $6,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the 2022 murder of 16-year-old William Fountain Jr.

William Fountain Jr. Crime Stoppers

The incident happened at about 4:58 a.m. on July 14, 2022, on Maddelein Street near Kelly Road. Fountain was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Rewards are paid when information leads to an arrest. All tips will remain anonymous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visiting the website at www.1800speakup.org.