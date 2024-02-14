Watch CBS News
Crime Stoppers offering $2,500 reward for tips on 2023 fatal shooting in Detroit

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a reward for information on a fatal shooting that happened in Detroit in 2023. 

The shooting happened at about 5 p.m. on Sept. 8, 2023. 

Leo Lewis, who is also known as Lou, was dropped off by "a known associate" at a house in the 9000 block of Goethe Street in Detroit.

Crime Stoppers says Lewis was visiting some friends when he was shot and killed by a Black man who was wearing all black. 

A $2,500 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest. All tips will remain anonymous. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visiting www.1800speakup.org.

First published on February 14, 2024 / 2:11 PM EST

