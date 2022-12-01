Crime Stoppers offering $2,500 reward for tips on 2018 murder of 17-year-old

(CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Roseville.

The incident happened at about 10:42 on Dec. 11, 2018.

Police say Antonio Christian was shot in the chest in the 28000 block of Pinehurst near 12 Mile Road.

The day after the teen was fatally shot, a Utica man was taken into custody but was released.

All tips will remain anonymous. Rewards are paid when information leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or at www.1800speakup.org.