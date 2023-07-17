Watch CBS News
Crime Stoppers offering $2,500 for tips on fatal shooting of 36-year-old woman in Detroit

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information on the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old woman on Detroit's east side in 2022. 

Karmen Marie Hogan Crime Stoppers

The incident happened at about 12:30 p.m. on June 30, 2022, near the intersection of Van Dyke and Badger on Detroit's east side. 

Karmen Marie Hogan was shot several times and succumbed to her injuries.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in this murder case. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visiting the website at www.1800speakup.org. 

All tips will remain anonymous. 

