Crime Stoppers offering $2,500 for tips on fatal shooting of 36-year-old Detroit man

(CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information on the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old man who was shot and killed in Detroit earlier this year.

Aaron West was at his home near E. Canfield and Crane Streets in Detroit when the incident happened on Jan. 7, 2023.

According to Crime Stoppers, unknown individuals approached his home and fired multiple shots, fatally wounding West.

A cash reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest. All tips will remain anonymous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or online at www.1800speakup.org.