Watch CBS News
Local News

Crime Stoppers offering $2,500 for tips on fatal shooting of 36-year-old Detroit man

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for June 1, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for June 1, 2023 03:46

(CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information on the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old man who was shot and killed in Detroit earlier this year.

aaron-west.png
Aaron West Crime Stoppers

Aaron West was at his home near E. Canfield and Crane Streets in Detroit when the incident happened on Jan. 7, 2023. 

According to Crime Stoppers, unknown individuals approached his home and fired multiple shots, fatally wounding West.

A cash reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest. All tips will remain anonymous. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or online at www.1800speakup.org

First published on June 1, 2023 / 4:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.