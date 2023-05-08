Crime Stoppers offering $2,500 for tips on missing man last seen April 2022

CBS New Detroit Digital Brief for May 8, 2023

CBS New Detroit Digital Brief for May 8, 2023

CBS New Detroit Digital Brief for May 8, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information as authorities continue to search for a man who was last seen in April 2022.

Abel Galvan Crime Stoppers

Abel Galvan, 59, was last seen by his family in the Southwest Detroit neighborhood on Friday, April 1, 2022, according to Crime Stoppers.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information that leads to the location of Galvan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or submit a tip online at www.1800speakup.org.

All tips will remain anonymous.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to the location of Galvan.