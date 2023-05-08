Watch CBS News
Crime Stoppers offering $2,500 for tips on missing man last seen April 2022

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information as authorities continue to search for a man who was last seen in April 2022.

abel-galvan.png
Abel Galvan Crime Stoppers

Abel Galvan, 59, was last seen by his family in the Southwest Detroit neighborhood on Friday, April 1, 2022, according to Crime Stoppers.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information that leads to the location of Galvan.   

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or submit a tip online at www.1800speakup.org

All tips will remain anonymous.

First published on May 8, 2023 / 2:02 PM

