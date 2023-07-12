Crews searching for 21-year-old who fell overboard in Lake Erie
(CBS DETROIT) - Crews from several agencies are searching for a 21-year-old man who fell overboard in Lake Erie Tuesday night.
The U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes says crews from Detroit are assisting crews in Marblehead, Ohio, and other agencies in the search.
The 21-year-old fell overboard at about 10:30 p.m. on July 11. He fell off of a 27-foot boat and was separated by the wind and current near South Bass Island in Lake Erie.
No other information has been released at this time.
