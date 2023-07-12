Crews searching for 21-year-old who fell overboard in Lake Erie

(CBS DETROIT) - Crews from several agencies are searching for a 21-year-old man who fell overboard in Lake Erie Tuesday night.

#BREAKING Crews from @USCG STA Marblehead, OH & AIRSTA Detroit, along with other agencies' #SAR crews, continue search for a 21-year-old man who fell overboard & was separated by wind & current from a 27' boat abt 10:30 pm near #LakeErie's S. Bass Island. Updates when available. — USCG Great Lakes (@USCGGreatLakes) July 12, 2023

The U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes says crews from Detroit are assisting crews in Marblehead, Ohio, and other agencies in the search.

The 21-year-old fell overboard at about 10:30 p.m. on July 11. He fell off of a 27-foot boat and was separated by the wind and current near South Bass Island in Lake Erie.

No other information has been released at this time.