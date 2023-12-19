Crews respond to fire at GM Factory ZERO plant in Detroit

Crews respond to fire at GM Factory ZERO plant in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Fire Department says it is responding to a fire at the General Motors Factory ZERO plant.

Fire Chief James Harris confirmed that multiple crews were at the scene and were working to control the fire.

A GM spokesperson said the company was made aware of the fire and all employees have been accounted for.

"We are investigating the situation and will share more details once available," the spokesperson said.

The circumstances surrounding the fire are unknown.