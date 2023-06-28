Michigan Supreme Court filing dives into what Crumbley parents knew about son's mental health

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Newly released documents filed with the Michigan Supreme Court dive into revelations of what Jennifer and James Crumbley knew about their son before the 2021 shooting at Oxford High School.

This comes as the parents appeal their case to the state's highest court. The two face four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Prosecutors allege Facebook messages from the mother months prior to the shooting give context to the parents knowing Ethan Crumbley was in mental distress.

"On March 8, 2021, codefendant mother expressed concern to defendant about their son, indicating that she was 'freaking out' when she could not reach him after school. She further expressed frustration with defendant that he did not pick their son up after school, writing "I told you to pick him up because he's upset and I don't want him to do anything stupid [expletive]," one portion of the lawsuit reads.

It's also alleged that when the Crubmleys attempted to flee the area after the shooting, the father was caught with a receipt of the murder weapon.

The prosecution accuses the duo of gross negligence and allowing their son to have access to handguns.

"Moreover, there is additional evidence regarding defendants' knowledge of their son's proficiency with firearms. This additional evidence includes gun range receipts from their visits, social media posts from codefendant mother wherein she stated that a firearm was purchased for their son, and photographs from their range time," prosecutors write.

In the filing, the prosecution writes at one point the couple's son reported having hallucinations. Those concerns reportedly were ignored by the parents.

Ethan Crumbly pleaded guilty to killing four students and injuring seven others, including a teacher, back in October. He currently sits in adult jail as his sentencing nears.

As for the parents, it's unclear when the Michigan Supreme Court will hear their case.