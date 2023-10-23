Couple attacked by stray dogs while walking in Grosse Pointe Park

GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Grosse Pointe Park Department of Public Safety is investigating after a husband and wife were attacked by two stray dogs while walking their own dog early Friday morning.

On Friday, Oct. 20, at about 5:45 a.m. officers responded to the 1300 block of Beaconsfield after receiving a report of a dog bite.

A couple was walking the Labrador Retriever when two stray dogs approached them and attacked their dog.

They tried to separate the dogs, but the man sustained minor lacerations to his left hand, and the woman had bites that required medical attention.

In addition, the couple's dog has a small puncture wound from the attack but is going to be okay.

According to police, the stray dogs in the attack included one brown dog and one black dog, that the couple described as pit bull's.

The dogs were last seen running north in the 1300 block of Beaconsfield.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Grosse Pointe Department of Public Safety at 313.822.7400.