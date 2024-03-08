Could TikTok be banned in America? Detroit influencers hope not

Could TikTok be banned in America? Detroit influencers hope not

(CBS DETROIT) - Congress is one step closer to offering TikTok a life-changing choice.

On Thursday, a House committee advanced a bill that would require TikTok to divest from its parent company or face being banned.

So, what could this mean for TikTok's influencers?

For social media influencers like Randi Rossario Maples, TikTok is a way to unleash a bit of humor while also addressing important issues that encapsulate our society.

With thousands of followers and millions of interactions, she knows the level of influence social media can have.

"TikTok is one of those platforms that kind of hit in other areas where other social media websites miss. Like if I'm trying to learn something real quick or find a quick recipe, TikTok is my go-to," Rossario said.

In Washington, a bill is making its way around. The purpose is to have TikTok either sever ties with its China-based owner, ByteDance or be banned from America.

According to congressional leaders, the move is to protect the public from foreign adversaries.

"It will address this national security vulnerability by preventing data brokers from selling the personal information of Americans," said Rep. Frank Pallone of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

From new recipes to learning about a unique location, Rossario is one of the millions who use the app.

While lawmakers accuse the platform of spreading misinformation.

"Every other industry has some level of protection from the government. Because social media is so new, we don't have that yet," Rossario said.

While TikTok has complained of First Amendment infringement, what's even trickier is if the app is banned in America, it could very well affect people's livelihoods.

"Small businesses will be affected by this. We have people that are food critics going around city to city and literally blowing these businesses up. She continued, "It's a double-edged sword, but I do believe social media is the wild wild west, and I do believe we somehow rein it in a little bit," we're told.

The White House has indicated President Biden would sign the bill if it makes it to his desk. If the bill passes, ByteDance would have six months to divest from TikTok.