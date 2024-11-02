Cosm entertainment venue coming to downtown Detroit

Trump and Harris return to Michigan ahead of Election Day, UAW hosts voter rally and more top storie

(CBS DETROIT) – Downtown Detroit will soon be home to an entertainment hub where people can immerse themselves in live sporting events and other unique experiences.

On Friday, Bedrock, a commercial real estate firm based in Detroit, announced Cosm will be opening a location at Detroit's Cadillac Square.

The venue will feature an 87-foot-diameter dome with technology designed to blend the virtual and physical worlds with cutting-edge visuals. It will also have gastropub-style fair, craft cocktails and a curated beer selection.

Cosm has partnerships with the NBA, UFC, TNT Sports, NBS Sports, ESPN, FOX Sports and the NFL.

"I can't think of a better place for our fourth venue," said Jeb Terry, Cosm's President and CEO. "Detroit embodies the right mix of sports fandom, enterprising spirit and energy; and we are honored to be part of the downtown revitalization that Dan Gilbert and his team are driving."

Virtual rendering of Cosm venue in downtown Detroit. Bedrock

Construction on the 1.5 million-square-foot development is set to begin next year, according to the announcement.

Cosm currently has venues in Los Angeles and Dallas, with a third planned in Atlanta.