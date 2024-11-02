Cosm entertainment venue coming to downtown Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) – Downtown Detroit will soon be home to an entertainment hub where people can immerse themselves in live sporting events and other unique experiences.
On Friday, Bedrock, a commercial real estate firm based in Detroit, announced Cosm will be opening a location at Detroit's Cadillac Square.
The venue will feature an 87-foot-diameter dome with technology designed to blend the virtual and physical worlds with cutting-edge visuals. It will also have gastropub-style fair, craft cocktails and a curated beer selection.
Cosm has partnerships with the NBA, UFC, TNT Sports, NBS Sports, ESPN, FOX Sports and the NFL.
"I can't think of a better place for our fourth venue," said Jeb Terry, Cosm's President and CEO. "Detroit embodies the right mix of sports fandom, enterprising spirit and energy; and we are honored to be part of the downtown revitalization that Dan Gilbert and his team are driving."
Construction on the 1.5 million-square-foot development is set to begin next year, according to the announcement.
Cosm currently has venues in Los Angeles and Dallas, with a third planned in Atlanta.