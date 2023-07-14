Corktown Health expands coverage to help more Metro Detroiters

(CBS DETROIT) - What started as a safe way for the LGBT community to access resources and healthcare in the 80s has evolved into something everyone in Metro Detroit can benefit from.

Corktown Health, once a place for the LGBT community to receive medical services during the AIDS pandemic, is now a one-stop shop for health resources for all people in the community.

"Most people don't realize there are over 400 thousand people who identify as LGBTQ+ in Michigan," said Anthony Williams, the President and CEO of Corktown Health. "So we are looking at all across the state to improve the health and well-being of all of these Michiganders."