Controversy over community garden heats up in Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two people are hoping to own the same lot in the Avalon Village in Highland Park.

One of those individuals is Shamayim Harris, better known as "Mama Shu."

"It's actually the only blighted house here on the block," Mama Shu said.

The property in question is a lot located next to 51 Avalon Street. Mama Shu said she started a community garden there last year.

"We've taken care of the lot. We've even taken care of the lawn at 51 Avalon Street and the home that he owns," said Mama Shu.

The owner of 51 Avalon is Rick Lopez, a developer and owner of Premier Michigan Properties. Lopez also hopes to own the lot adjacent to his property and said he's been trying to buy it for the past seven years.

"After we applied in 2018, we've asked the city to address the purchase of the lot. We've had to wait until now. It's come up this year," Lopez said.

Lopez is referring to a program the city offers where the owner of a home can buy the adjacent lot next to the property. Lopez says 51 Avalon has no backyard, so before he develops it, he needs to secure the lot next door.

The issue is the lot houses a community garden started by Mama Shu last year, even though the lot is currently owned by the city.

Mama Shu said she fears if Lopez owned the lot, he wouldn't do anything with the property.

"Why would you buy another lot if you're not doing nothing with the property he owns," she said.

However, Lopez invited CBS Detroit to visit several properties in Highland Park where crews were busy at work.

"We own about 50 homes here, and we want to bring high-value homes at a low cost to the community. Unfortunately, that home has a very large garage behind it, which sort of precludes people from being able to enjoy the outdoor space," Lopez said.

Mama Shu said she will move the community garden if the city votes to sell the lot to Lopez but says she is hoping it doesn't get to that point.

Highland Park City Council is expected to vote on this conflict Tuesday night.