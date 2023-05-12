Consumers Energy offering voluntary buyouts to more than 4,900 employees

(CBS DETROIT) - Consumers Energy is offering voluntary buyouts to more than 4,900 employees.

Consumers Energy says up to 600 employees have expressed interest in taking a buyout.

In a statement, Consumers Energy says:

"As a company, we have big goals and are working tirelessly to create a better future for our customers and for Michigan. We are excited about the transformations we are making in how we do business and what this will mean for our company and our culture. As we evolve, however, we recognize that our co-workers may have also changed and may be looking for something from their workplace and in their careers that no longer matches the Company's plan for the future. We are offering a Voluntary Separation Program (VSP) which provides us an opportunity to reduce ongoing costs while also caring for our co-workers who wish to separate from the organization. We are still in the middle of the VSP process and cannot comment on specific numbers of people who will leave. I can confirm over 4,900 were eligible for the separation agreement and up to 600 expressed interest."