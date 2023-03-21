Renovations of Detroit's iconic Book Tower near the end

(CBS DETROIT) - Renovations of the Book Tower in Downtown Detroit are nearing completion, and Bedrock Detroit officials released a virtual tour of the building.

The seven-year, $300 million-plus project, located at 1265 Washington Blvd., features 38 floors turned into 229 residential units (The Residences at Book Tower), 117 ROOST Apartment Hotel accommodations and 52,000 square feet of retail and office including three new dining options.

The Rotunda Courtesy of Bedrock Detroit

Officials say pre-leasing The Residences at Book Tower will be in April 2023.

"Eight years ago, I said that Book Tower would be the most game-changing and exciting redevelopment project in Detroit," said Dan Gilbert, founder and chairman of Rocket Companies, in a press release. "Today, we are thrilled as we prepare to re-open one of the most iconic, and interesting buildings in the entire city. Detroiters have always recognized the importance and historic significance of Book Tower, and we are ready to honor that sentiment as we put into service and deliver the meticulously restored property back to the community."

According to the Detroit Historical Society, the Book Tower was built in 1926, becoming the tallest building in Detroit at the time.

In the 1960s, the building began to decline, and in 2009, one of the last occupants left the building. More than 80 years after it built, Bedrock purchased Book Tower in 2015, with renovations beginning the following year.

"When we acquired Book Tower, Bedrock took on more than just a dilapidated building­—we inherited an iconic property that held a century of Detroit's history and elegance," Bedrock CEO Kofi Bonner said in a press release. "We understood the special place Book Tower holds in the hearts of Detroiters and we made sure our work was approached with the utmost thought, care and intention. Book Tower will soon be reborn as a space for residents, visitors and guests to gather and create new stories—once again building on its legacy as this city's true architectural gem."

