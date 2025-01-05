Southfield woman inducted into National Motorsports Association Motorsports Hall of Fame

(CBS DETROIT) — It was a complete surprise for Connie Martin Saturday, who unknowingly walked into a room filled with her family and friends celebrating her 90th birthday Saturday evening.

"I just want to thank all of you for coming out, I am so surprised," said Connie Martin.

The surprise party had another surprise just a few moments later as Martin was recognized as a true trailblazer in the industry that her late husband Huston Martin and others in her family have become legends in.

"She's being inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame," said Harold Martin, Connie Martin's son. "Just think about that. A woman being inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame. Very special and we're honored to be here."

Connie Martin has been a cornerstone of the racing community since the 1950s, and is now the first woman to be included in the National Motorsports Association Motorsports Hall of Fame.

Connie Martin's grandson, Harold Martin II, is a racecar driver. He says he had plenty of influence from his grandmother.

"We used to go to a race and she would collect data for each of the competitors racing, and we'd have that almost two to three hours before everybody else would have it, and be able to know how others ran and know how we stacked up in comparison to them," said Harold Martin II.

After Connie Martin's surprise and induction, the family celebrated with their now 90-year-old hall of famer.

"She has been a rockstar in our family. She now represents five generations of family, and for us to realize that in her lifetime is amazing," said Harold Martin.