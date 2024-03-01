Concordia University will remain open despite financial challenges ahead

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - After disclosing financial issues that could threaten the viability of the college, Concordia University has announced it will remain open through the 2025 school year.

The announcement comes two weeks after the Lutheran College announced it's losing money despite enrollment having increased.

Students on campus have been worried about the possibility of the university shutting its doors and some athletic recruits have decided to choose other schools after the financial problems were announced.

"It was tough, taking exams, focusing on class with all the stuff with all the stuff weighing on your shoulders," said Ray Washington, a junior at Concordia University.

"I think this gives a little more reassurance," said Mark Devries, a Concordia freshman.

Washington, who is from Washington D.C., and Devries, from Grand Rapids, both play basketball at Concordia and are ecstatic that the university is finding a way to stay open.

"It's kind of relieving to hear everything is good and school is going to stay open," Washington said.

"I think it's very reassuring for the campus and me especially, but as a freshman, you hope to hear it's going to be more than next year," Devries said.

Concordia University operates two campuses, one in Ann Arbor and one in Wisconsin. The plan moving forward may include splitting the campuses into two separate schools.

Zach Yoder, a former Concordia student and current faculty, said the last two weeks have been stressful but said Friday's announcement is truly a gift.

"God wouldn't let us fall, wouldn't let us down. This is definitely one way of showing we have a lot of life here," Yoder said.