Concerts benefiting Maui relief to be held in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A group of Michigan musicians is supposed to be on Maui right now, giving free music lessons and performances to the community. The devastating and deadly wildfires derailed those plans, but that isn't stopping them from giving back.

The Hana Hou Music Program is made up in part of graduates of the University of Michigan. This week, the group gathered back in Ann Arbor to prepare lesson plans and to rehearse for their upcoming trip to Maui.

"Our whole mission is to help the Maui community in terms of music and bringing music to the island. And just sharing what we do with them. But unfortunately, what's not what they need right now," said Kisa Uradomo, the founder of the Hana Hou Music Program.

The Hana Hou Music Program will be performing three Maui Relief Concerts in Ann Arbor. Kelly Vaughen

Uradomo was born and raised in Maui. She started HanaHou Music as a way to give back to her home. Their mission is to provide music education and serve as a free musical resource to the community regardless of background, artistic ability, or economic circumstance.

She said their upcoming trip was canceled because of the fires, as resources on Maui must be dedicated to locals and first responders.

"There's just so many families that are left with nothing. And some that are still searching for their loved ones and just have no idea where they are or what's going on," said Uradomo.

While they can't make the trip, she said they can use what they have to help, and that is their music.

They will be performing three Maui relief concerts in Ann Arbor this week. The performances are free, but donations will go toward helping families impacted by the fires. The performances will also be live-streamed on their website.

-Ann Arbor Farmers Market Wednesday, August 16th, 9:30am - 11:30am -Church of the Good Shepherd, UCC Thursday, August 17th, 7:00pm-8:00pm -Hankinson Rehearsal Hall University of Michigan, School of Music Theatre and Dance Friday, August 18th, 7:00pm-8:00pm

Uradomo said the concerts will raise money for these fundraisers going directly to families and businesses on Maui that were impacted by the fires. She said the performances are also about raising awareness here in Michigan.

"I'm not sure if everybody realizes how devastating the situation actually is."

Her own family is OK, but many others lost everything.

"People were home and the sirens didn't go off. And there was no proper warning to help people evacuate," she said.

Being on an island, recovery resources are limited. Many are still without communication, electricity, or even clean water,

"This is more of a marathon that we have to continue to help Maui instead of a sprint," said Uradomo. "We will be doing our best to continue our support of the Maui community, whether it be through more benefit concerts in the future. We're just going to keep finding more ways to give back."

Maui Relief Concerts:

Ann Arbor Farmers Market

Wednesday, Aug.16, 9:30 - 11:30 a.m.

Church of the Good Shepherd, UCC

Thursday, Aug. 17, 7-8 p.m.

Hankinson Rehearsal Hall

University of Michigan, School of Music Theatre and Dance

Friday, Aug. 18, 7-8 p.m.

Thursday and Friday concerts will be presented in collaboration with the Hoaloha Polynesian Dance Group and the University of Michigan's Hawai'i Club and Oceanic Student Association.