Concerns over gas prices spiking ease heading into the Labor Day weekend

(CBS DETROIT) - As Hurricane Idalia's trail of destruction snakes across the southeastern United States, some in Michigan worry about the potential impact on gas prices as the Labor Day weekend approaches.

The storm's eastern trajectory has caused it to avoid major oil refineries and mitigate such worries at a national level.

"Impacts right now will be on the regions impacted by the storm," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA of Michigan.

Woodland says current gas prices in Michigan are in line with those of Labor Day last year, if not slightly cheaper.

"The state average is about $3.74 a gallon for regular unleaded, down about eight cents compared to this time last week. For Labor Day of 2022, the state average was about $3.83 a gallon."

Labor Day weekend will be as busy as ever for travelers. AAA booking data for flights, hotels, rental cars, and cruises shows Labor Day weekend travel is up over last year. Domestic bookings are up 4% and international bookings are up 44%.

With a surge of travelers expected to hit the roads during the weekend, Woodland highlighted the importance of preparedness for motorists.

"AAA expects to rescue more than 300,000 stranded motorists across the country Labor Day weekend," said Woodland.

Woodland urges drivers to have their vehicles inspected before hitting the road.

Thursday is expected to be one of the busiest travel days. AAA predicts Grand Rapids via I-96 West will be most congested on Saturday, 10:15 a.m., with 35% more traffic than typical. For the trip home, Woodland suggests Monday after 7 p.m. is your best bet to avoid heavy traffic.