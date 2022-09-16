Competitive tree climbing at Belle Isle

(CBS DETROIT) - Climbers are looking to reach new heights in a competitive tree climbing event at Belle Isle Park in Detroit.

Climbing is an important skill for arborists. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said arborists sometimes need to reach the tops of trees to care for them. According to the Department of Natural Resources, arboriculture and forestry are some of the most challenging and dangerous careers. The DNR works with many private foresters and arborists to help care for more than 20 million acres of forest in Michigan.

"What better way for us to get some assistance with our tree care than to have arborists and professionals right there?" said Heidi Frei of the stewardship unit within the Michigan Department of Natural Resources' Parks and Recreation Division. "They've been great partners for us on the island and some of their membership regularly volunteer to help us."

Department of Natural Resources

The World Record Ascent Event will require competitors to race up a rope 15 meters, about 50 feet, to a bell.

The DNR said competitors must efficiently attach their approved ascent system to the ascent line(s), climb to the bell in less than 60 seconds. Points are earned for speed and for meeting predetermined safety objectives.

Climbers at Belle Isle are expected to compete in an area of the island with large, mature oak trees, said Frei.

Belle Isle has hosted the tree-climbing event once before in 2021, but Frei said participants will be climbing different trees this year.

Climbers are expected to be active on Friday from noon to 5 p.m. for preliminary events and much of the day Saturday. The Master's Challenge event will be 9 a.m. to noon Sunday.

The DNR said they encourage people to watch the climbing event. Everyone planning to attend is encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather and wear shoes that are comfortable for walking, bring sunscreen, insect repellent and a picnic lunch.

Visitors also can experience the Arbor Fair, a free public event offering education on trees and industry equipment, a kids' climb, crafts and other fun activities and exhibits from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The event is free, but vehicle entry to Belle Isle Park requires a Recreation Passport.