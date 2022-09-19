Company ordered to stop use of underground tunnel after Flint River spill

FLINT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Flint company is ordered to cease the use of an underground tunnel that Michigan officials say leaked contaminated wastewater that polluted the Flint River.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) issued an order Monday for Lockhart Chemical Company under the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act.

"In Michigan, we must protect our precious waterways and we will not allow polluters to contaminate our communities," EGLE Director Liesl Clark said in a press release. "EGLE tried to get Lockhart to play by the rules that apply to all businesses that handle and use chemicals like this, but the ongoing problems and Lockhart's poor track record of compliance indicated that swift action was needed to prevent another discharge into the river, or worse."

Officials say the order requires the company to stop using specific underground tunnels and pump its wastewater into aboveground tanks for disposal offsite "unless or until Lockhart implements approved fixes to its system, such as lining the tunnels and other conveyances for wastewater."

EGLE also orders the company to put protective structures around leaking pumps on the facility and provide photos of its progress, according to the Michigan Attorney General's office.

"I made a promise to the residents of Flint that I will not stand by and allow any entity to endanger the health, safety or welfare of the community, and I am keeping my promise," AG Dana Nessel said in a statement. "I will not allow a company to threaten the safety of residents and the health of our environment. This company was given multiple opportunities to fix the problems at their facility and they refused. Now they must face the consequences."

In June, state official say the contaminated wastewater leaked into soil and then storm sewers, which emptied into the river.

Officials said drinking water was not threatened. Flint used the river for drinking water in 2014-15 before lead contamination caused the city to return to a regional water supplier.