Community helps Howell Nature Center raise money to reopen rehab clinic

HOWELL, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - For months, the Howell Nature Center has struggled financially.

From decreased donations to rising costs for medical care, food, and utilities, the center has faced some serious money troubles.

CBS Detroit

"From springtime on we have just been struggling to stay afloat," said CEO Tina Bruce.

In addition to those contributing factors, a 12-year-old boy died in September after a tree fell on him while he was camping on-site with classmates.

"That was kind of the culmination of everything. We lost significant revenue from our school groups, about $40,000 to $50,000," Bruce said.

Forced to cut costs, Bruce says staff were laid off, the nature center had to stop accepting injured wild animals, and had to close the Wildlife Rehabilitation Clinic that takes in over 2,000 wildlife animals every year. But those doors will reopen soon.

CBS Detroit

"I'm happy to say that I just pulled numbers this morning and we have raised $100,998 since last week. Almost 900 donors have reached out to us," Bruce said.

Bruce says the center took in $48,000 in donations on Friday after the community rallied together. As of Tuesday, they've now surpassed their year-end goal of $100,000.

"That $100,000 got us back to that break-even point for the year so any additional donations will only help us move forward with helping injured and orphaned wildlife," said Bruce.

The Wildlife Rehabilitation Clinic will reopen by the end of this week, and as a "Thank you" to the community, the park will be open free of charge for everyone on Saturday.

Visit the Howell Nature Center's website for more information.