12-year-old boy injured after tree falls on him in Howell, police say

(CBS DETROIT) - A 12-year-old boy was injured Thursday after a tree fell on him at the Howell Nature Center, the Livingston County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office says the boy was struck in the head by the tree.

The boy is in critical condition and was airlifted to an area hospital.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest updates.