Neighbors mourn Detroit man who died from electrocution by downed wire

(CBS DETROIT) – A neighborhood on Detroit's east side is mourning the death of a man who was electrocuted.

His neighbors on Holcomb Street, north of Mack Avenue, say this tragedy could have been avoided had DTE listened to them.

Although Detroit police were called out to the 4200 block of Holcomb Street at around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, neighbors believe the man was electrocuted around dawn, and his body wasn't discovered until 12 hours later.

"Shelltoe was a nice, loving, sweet person," said Jean, an employee at the Blue Light Market.

The man was a regular at the store on Mack Avenue, where customers were buying Martell Blue Swift in his honor on Thursday.

"I hate what happened to Shelltoe. No one deserves to go that way, but only god knows he will be missed," Jean said.

Word of Shelltoe's death drew a massive crowd at the store Wednesday evening as friends and neighbors shared some of their memories of him.

"He's like a family member to us. He has been down here, lives up here, this area, all his life," said neighbor Shantel Wade.

Wade, who lives two doors from Shelltoe, is also lamenting over the way he died.

"The lights had been flickering when the thunderstorms were coming. So I guess he went out there to try to fix it, and he got electrocuted," Wade said.

Wade says she and others on the block have asked DTE Energy to trim the overgrown trees and brush, but the utility has yet to respond.

"I've been staying here 11 years. All the trees should have been down. They got a lot of trees over there. We got trees in our backyards, trees in his backyard; they should have cut all that down," Wade said.

She hopes this tragedy will enact some change from DTE Energy.

"We need to get those trees together, get them cut down because it's dangerous. Somebody lost their life back there trying to see about their power and got electrocuted," Wade said.

CBS News Detroit contacted DTE about neighbors' concerns. A spokesperson issued the following statement:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and neighbors of the individual. We continue to work with the Detroit Police Department, as this remains an active investigation. Illegal electrical hook ups were found in the backyard of the home, and we would stress to the public that they should stay away from and not tamper with electrical equipment. If they need assistance, they should call DTE at 800-477-4747. For any additional information we'd refer you to the Detroit Police Department."