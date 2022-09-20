Community meeting to spotlight new Pontiac skate park

(CBS DETROIT) - Happening on Sept. 21, you have the opportunity to join a community meeting surrounding a new skate park coming to Pontiac.

The Pontiac Skatepark Project is leading the way on a concrete skatepark in Oakland Park. The current park will be used as a DIY area once the new park is completed at a different location in the park.

Marijayne Renny of the Pontiac Skatepark Project says this project is about access. She's hoping more people in the area will become involved in skating once the new park is built.

"I anticipate a lot of the skaters having lots of opinions and I anticipate the community having some opinions about what they would like to see in regards to like the design itself. You know, there's so little access here. A lot of people didn't even think that people skateboard here, but clearly they do," says Renny.

Grindline, a Seattle-based skatepark designer who has been a part of skateparks throughout the country, including Riverside in Downtown Detroit, will be creating this skatepark. Grindline, along with The City of Pontiac, will be at Wednesday's community meeting. Renny says when discussing what company would create the park, Grindline was one everyone involved agreed on.

"City council backed us 100% and approved it," says Renny.

Funding for the project came from a grant proposal that Renny wrote. The grant was awarded in November of 2020 for $250,000 matching. Meaning that the Pontiac Skatepark Project had to raise $250,000 to get the full amount of what it takes to build the 10,000 sq. ft. concrete park. Renny added that large donors included health system McLaren and Girls' Friendly Society.

The community meeting is at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the City Hall Council Chambers (47450 Woodward Ave.) in Pontiac. You're able to submit feedback and input online prior to the project.