Watch CBS News
Local News

Civil rights attorneys, community activists call for police reform in Michigan

By Elle Meyers

/ CBS Detroit

Community calls for policing changes in Michigan
Community calls for policing changes in Michigan 01:39

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Family and community members and civil rights attorneys came together in Lansing on Friday to call for policing changes in Michigan.

Their gathering comes after the deaths of Samuel Sterling and Riley Dogget in western Michigan. 

"Mothers don't have to go through this. I don't care what color you is. Shouldn't nobody run your child down," said Andrica Cage, Sterling's mother. 

Sterling was hit by a Michigan State Police officer on April 17. According to attorneys Ven Johnson and Ben Crump, Sterling was running from police when he was struck by an unmarked MSP vehicle. 

"That man that killed my son — that pinned him against the wall. The video shows it plain as day," said Cage. 

Sterling died later from his injuries, according to his attorneys. In the weeks since, Detective Sergeant Brian Keely has been charged with second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter. The family and friends of Sterling and his attorneys gathered in Lansing on Friday to push for a change in the legal system. 

"When a police officer breaks the law here in Michigan, what we have to do is we have to be consistent with treating them the way we treat one of us who is not them," said Johnson. "They're still presumed innocent, they still get the lawyers. But I'll tell you what they shouldn't do, they should not be able to hide behind an investigation."

Keely retired from his position with MSP in the days before his arraignment. 

Elle Meyers
Elle Meyers

Elle Meyers joined the CBS News Detroit team in April of 2023 after spending two years covering Michigan's capitol. Elle is an Oregon native and a graduate of the University of Oregon (go Ducks!), where she double majored in journalism and political science, both of which have served her well in her journey to Detroit.

First published on June 7, 2024 / 5:05 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.