Commerce Township man found guilty of first-degree murder in wife's death

(CBS DETROIT) — A Commerce Township man was found guilty Tuesday of killing his wife in May 2021.

An Oakland County jury convicted Vincent Floyd Vuichard of first-degree murder following a six-day trial, in which Vuichard asserted an insanity defense, prosecutors say. Jurors took less than a day to deliberate.

Vuichard was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on May 19, 2021. According to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, police responded to Vuichard's Commerce Township home for a welfare check after his wife did not show up to work on May 17, 2021.

When detectives entered the home, they reportedly found a comforter covering up something on a bathroom floor. When asked by detectives what it was, Vuichard said it was his wife. Vuichard's wife was found deceased. She died from multiple slash and stab wounds, police say.

Officials believe the murder took place on or before May 17, 2021.

"Tanya Vuichard was a mother, grandmother, friend, and coworker – her senseless murder is a huge loss to the community," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "My office spent the last three years working alongside her children to get justice for Tanya, and I applaud the trial team for securing a first-degree murder conviction in this very difficult case."

Vuichard will be sentenced on Feb. 6, 2025. First-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.