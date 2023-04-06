Concerts happening at Comerica Park, other venues this summer

(CBS DETROIT) - Several fans made their way to Comerica Park for the Detroit Tigers Opening Day, and they'll have even more opportunities to visit outdoor venues this summer as several artists will be making a stop in Detroit for their upcoming tours.

313 Presents president Howard Handler previewed some of the artists fans will have the chance to see.

Handler said three-time Grammy award-winning artist Pink will be at Comerica Park on Wednesday, Aug. 16, for the Summer Carnival tour.

"We love nothing more than transforming Comerica Park into the city's largest outdoor amphitheater," said Handler.

When asked about the experience fans can have at concerts at Comerica Park, Handler said, "Well, there is nothing like being under the stars and having the magnificent Detroit city skyline to enjoy the show, but you're outdoors, you're with your friends, we love being together, we crave being together, and it'll be one of the highlights of the summer for sure."

There are currently 70 shows on sale right now, for concerts at Comerica Park and other 313 Presents venues.

Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston will kick off the 2023 summer season on Saturday, May 20, with the 99.5 WYCD Hoedown with Tim McGraw, Chris Janson, Kassi Ashton.

For a full list of events happening at 313 Presents venues this summer, visit here.