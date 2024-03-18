Comerica Bank hosting annual Prom Dress Drive in Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Comerica Bank announced it is hosting its sixth annual Prom Dress Drive to support Detroit nonprofit organization Jackets for Jobs.

The prom drive will run from March 18 through April 12, and dresses and accessories can be dropped off at 10 Comerica banking centers in Metro Detroit. Residents can donate new or gently used dresses, and accessories, such as jewelry, shoes, purses, and wraps.

Ann Arbor: 1969 W. Stadium Blvd.

1969 W. Stadium Blvd. Bloomfield Hills: 36440 Woodward Ave.

36440 Woodward Ave. Bloomfield Hills: 3910 Telegraph Road, Ste. 100

3910 Telegraph Road, Ste. 100 Dearborn: 16150 Michigan Ave.

16150 Michigan Ave. Detroit: 411 W. Lafayette St.

411 W. Lafayette St. Grosse Pointe: 415 Fisher Road

415 Fisher Road New Baltimore: 50300 Gratiot Ave., New Baltimore

50300 Gratiot Ave., New Baltimore Northville: 129 E. Main St.

129 E. Main St. Novi: 47440 Grand River

47440 Grand River Rochester Hills: 3021 Walton Blvd.

The drive has collected more than 7,700 dresses over the last five years.

"Teaming up with Jackets for Jobs was incredibly successful last year. We appreciate the passion of Alison Vaughn and her team in their commitment to reach and positively impact our youth during this very impressionable and important time in their lives," Steve Davis, Comerica Bank Michigan Market president, said in a statement.

"Each year, we are truly grateful for the support we receive from our customers and communities throughout the Metro Detroit area during this effort. Their generosity makes our Prom Dress Drive possible."