Comedian Tim Robinson bringing "I Think You Should Leave" show to Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 7, 2024

(CBS DETROIT) - Comedian Tim Robinson is coming to Detroit this spring for his "I Think You Should Leave" show.

The Michigan native will perform live alongside co-creator Zach Kanin at 7:30 p.m. on April 5 at the Fox Theatre. Tickets will be available to the general public at 10 a.m. on Feb. 9.

Doors will open an hour before the show.

The live show is an extension to Robinson's Netflix series that first aired in 2019. The show has won several awards, including two Emmys last month.

Robinson also co-wrote the show "Detroiters," featuring Detroit native Sam Richardson.