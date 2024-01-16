Comedian Ali Wong bringing live comedy tour to Detroit's Fox Theatre

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 16, 2024

(CBS DETROIT) - Comedian and Emmy-winning actress Ali Wong is bringing her comedy tour to Fox Theatre in Detroit in March.

The show is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, and was among several others recently added to her tour that is expected to take off in February through May.

Ticket sales for the general public will begin at 10 a.m. on Jan. 19 at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Doors will open an hour before the show.

Wong won an Emmy for her role in the Netflix series "Beef." She is also known for her previous tours and specials, such as "Baby Cobra," "Hard Knock Wife," and "Don Wong."

According to a press release, Wong will explore "her dating life post-divorce on her upcoming, recently-expanded comedy tour."