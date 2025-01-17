A look at the impact a cold snap could have on Michigan's energy grid

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan hasn't experienced a prolonged cold like the one forecasted for early next week since 2019. Six years ago, the state nearly suffered a massive energy failure.

On the coldest day of the year in late January of 2019, Michigan nearly shut off people's heat when Consumers Energy's Ray Compression Station facility failed in Macomb County.

With Southeast Michigan expecting a similar cold for the first time since that failure, the Michigan Public Service Commission discussed how that event spurred the state to make some changes.

"A number of the things that we've done in Michigan and nationally in the last five and six years have put us in a better position. That was in some ways a wake-up call," said Dan Scrips, chair of the Michigan Public Service Commission.

While heating your home in this cold is going to cost you, it's better to be indoors than outside, as the weather this frigid can be unsafe to be outdoors for too long.

The Michigan Public Service Commission says they've looked into foolproofing everything since that near disaster six years ago.

"A number of things around advanced notifications for any pipeline disruptions, the regional grid operations closely track and have improved their communication protocols," Scripps said. "Anything that they're seeing on the system regular updates that we have with folks both at the regional operators and at the local utilities around what's ahead."

Scripps said DTE Energy is not allowed to disconnect your gas or electric service when the temperature is below 15 degrees or the wind chill is below 0 for over two straight days.